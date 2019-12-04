12/4/19: Few Flurries Today, Otherwise Mostly Cloudy

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another cool afternoon expected for today with highs only in the mid 30’s for most. There looks to be a few breaks of sunshine, best chance for that remains Albany and points south.

There are a few disturbances that will be rotating through the flow through today and tonight… This will bring the chance for flurries throughout the afternoon, evening and overnight…

The best chance for flurries today look to remain mainly north and west of Albany, however a few of those flurries may try to sneak into the immediate Capital Region, but would not amount to more than a dusting.

Another weak disturbance swings through tonight and this will help to expand the area of snow showers, and many of us could be waking up to flurries on Thursday morning.

Thursday turns breezy but we will see some sunshine. Friday a quick moving clipper system moves through and looks to bring mainly light snow showers with light accumulations. Cold on Saturday, upper 30’s with sun for Sunday, by next Monday and Tuesday we turn mild, upper 40’s but we will be watching for rain showers at well..

Have a great day!

-Rob