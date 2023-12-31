Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A quiet weather day across the region to end 2023 with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. No rain or snow is expected today, however, temperatures will end up closer to seasonable compared to where we have been for the last week or so.

A storm system passing by to our south overnight and into Monday will bring us more clouds late tonight and for the first part of Monday. However, it will be too far away from us to see anything more than the clouds. It does look likely that as it pushes further south Monday afternoon and evening skies may turn partly sunny.

High pressure behind this system will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring with it drier air, as well as milder air for the middle of the week with highs in the low 40s likely along with partly sunny skies. Don’t get too used to it though, it does appear that we will trend towards a more active storm track with shots of cooler air and chances at storm systems through the first few weeks of January.

Clouds this morning do look to give way to some breaks of sunshine through this afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs mainly in the mid to upper 30s, a few low 40s will be possible, especially if we can get some decent breaks of sun to develop.

Clouds will likely fill back in into this evening. However, we will remain dry and cool to the lead up to any New Year’s Eve festivities.

The first day of 2024 will likely feature more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 as this storm system passes by to our south.

As this storm pulls away skies may turn partly sunny into the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be seasonably mild in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Quiet weather for the middle of the week with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with some sunshine. We will likely cloud up for Thursday as another disturbance moves in. It does look likely that there will be a few flurries or snow showers around, but it doesn’t appear to be a big issue at this point. We turn cooler with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens and 20s for the late week and into next weekend. We will keep an eye on a potential storm system for late next weekend, way too soon for any details, but we will continue to monitor it in the week ahead. Have a safe and happy New Year! -Rob