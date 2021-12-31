12/31/2021: Mild and damp to ring in the new year

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

The final day of 2021 is off to another really foggy and really mild start. Visibility is limited across the areas with visibilities below half a mile at times. It also feels quite balmy with readings in the 30s and 40s.

We will carry the mild feeling through the end of the year. Readings will top off in the mid to upper 40s despite cloudy skies again. This afternoon could bring a passing shower or patchy drizzle. Once that clears we are looking good through midnight.

Areas of drizzle will develop during the first few hours of 2022. Scattered showers will arrive around sunrise. New Year’s Day won’t be a washout. The middle part of the day will trend drier. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures even warmer.

Rain will pick back up during the evening hours. Activity will become widespread as a strong low approaches. There could be periods of heavy rain into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will nose dive. There is still a late-day chance for snow or a wintry mix.

Monday will be a shock to the system. It won’t just be a colder day. It will also be a windy day. The chill factor will be in the teens. Temperatures look to moderate through mid-week, though.