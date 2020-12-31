12/31/2020: The year ends on a quiet night after wintry mix overnight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy New Year’s Eve! The overnight wintry mix will gradually come to an end this morning. The back edge is now clearing out of the Adirondack Park. The entire area will dry out by mid-morning. In the meantime, watch out for some slick and icy spots through the hills and mountains. Roads are just wet around the immediate Capital District and other valley locals.

The year will end on a brighter and quieter note. Skies will gradually clear through the second half of the day. It will stay brisk and breezy with highs in the mid 30s to near 40°.

We will ring in the new year under clear skies with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s.

2021 will be off to a bright start. Clouds will return ahead of another batch of wintry mix. Snow and sleet will push in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening hours.

A warm front will nose into the Northeast overnight Friday into Saturday. After starting off with snow and sleet, we will seeing freezing rain and cold rain mixing in. The wintry precipitation should stay snow around the Adirondacks and the North Country.

The wintry mix will end Saturday morning. But we’re not done yet. A third and final storm system will bring more rain and snow showers late in the weekend. The pattern will become more tranquil heading into the first full week of 2021. New Year! – Jill