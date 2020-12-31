12/31/20: Ringing in the New Year with some Wintry Weather

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonably cool but cloudy weather for the last day of 2020. We will start with some sunshine to kick off 2021, however, a storm system will quickly be moving in by Friday evening, initially with a burst of snow before changing over to sleet and freezing rain by Friday night.

Storm system that will be moving in is now located in Texas, which is bringing a mixed bag of treats this evening, from rain in Eastern Texas to snow in Western Texas.

A warm front will be approaching with this system by Friday evening, between 6-9pm from southwest to northeast. Again, initially I am expecting a burst of snow for several hours, this is when we will see our chance at minor snow accumulations.

Most will see a coating to 2″ of snow, however, some may see up to 4″, it all depends where you live, this would be part 1 of the storm.

Now, part 2 of the storm will begin Friday overnight into Saturday morning as milder air aloft moves in while temperatures close to the ground will remain at or below freezing.

That is why we are expecting a period of freezing rain and sleet. I want to mention that if you are south of Albany, I am not anticipating too much in the way of snow, however, you will want to watch for .1″ to .2″ of ice by Saturday morning. Higher amounts of ice will be possible, especially in the Adirondacks, Catskills, Berkshires and Green Mountains.

This storm system moves out by Saturday afternoon and high pressure briefly moves in, then we will be watching for our next storm system by Sunday afternoon and evening. This one is looking a little more “juicy” and could bring an area-wide snow event. Will have to continue to monitor the trends over the next day or so.

Beyond Monday morning, the weather is looking relatively quiet with moderating temperatures by the end of next week. Have a great night and Happy New Year! -Rob