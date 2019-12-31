12/31/19: AM Snow (NW), Some Refreeze & PM Showers

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Early snow showers are impacting those to the W & NW of Albany and as they continue pushing northeast they look to stay north of Albany….these will be out of here by the mid to late morning.

Watch for some icy spots or refreeze from the mess of yesterday. So long as temperatures hover near freezing or subfreezing, stay alert & take it slow.

The chance for snow or rain showers moves in this evening..

We’ll get some time to dry through the early afternoon but by 4-5PM This band of rain or snow showers will work east…

These quick rain or snow showers can continue until 8-9PM before we dry after 10PM with only a stray flurry or two…

Even as we’re drier after Midnight for travel home from your NYE parties, watch for some icing as again it can be refreeze for anything untreated when we’re near 32° or colder.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s. We can’t rule out a couple snow showers to the NW but it’s about time to dry for most of us right through Thursday!

Rain returns Friday with temperatures warming into the start of Saturday! Couple showers Saturday could mean a quick snow shower or two at night? Sunday should be drier and we’re brighter by Monday!