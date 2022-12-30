Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A record breaking warm afternoon for Albany Friday, as temperatures surged to 57 degrees, breaking the old record of 53 from 1984! More warmth through the weekend, but we will be dodging a few rain showers Saturday evening, and more so Saturday night.

Big ridge of high pressure continues to allow the mild air to flow into the northeast. It is also slowing the eastward progression of a cold front to our west. But a few showers from this front will make into into the region through Saturday afternoon and evening.

The bulk of our rain looks to move in Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This is coming from the south, and could rain heavy at times as we welcome 2023.

Saturday starts out dry, and perhaps with some sunshine. It will also be mild, with temperatures starting in the low 40s.

Clouds will thicken up through the afternoon and may bring a shower or two into the early evening hours. I don’t think these showers will be widespread, but if you have any early evening plans, you may want to have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs in the low to mid 50s from Albany south, and in the mid to upper 40s to the north.

As we welcome 2023, rain will likely be steady, and perhaps heavy at times Saturday night around midnight. Despite the rain, temperatures will hold steady on the mild side, only falling into the low 40s.

There may be a leftover shower early Sunday morning, but the trend will be to dry things out and turn partly sunny. It may turn a bit breezy with wind gusts of 20-25mph into the evening. Temperatures will be warm again, likely near 50, but they may drop a touch during the second half of the day.

Temperatures warm again for the first half of next week, into the low 50s for Monday, mid 50s for Tuesday and potentially near or above 60 by Wednesday. Rain showers will be arriving Tuesday and again Wednesday late day into the evening. Showers continue on Thursday with the chance at a mountain mix. Temperatures do look to fall a bit into the 30s by next Friday, but still remaining well above average. Have a great weekend! -Rob