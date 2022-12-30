The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! How about some more warmth today? Temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees ABOVE NORMAL. Albany will even challenge a record high.

There’s no slowing down this unseasonable warmth into the new year. Highs will hang around 50 degrees for the holiday weekend. Confetti won’t be the only thing that falls at midnight.

Showers will hold off until the second part of New Year’s Eve, giving temperatures plenty of time to warm again. The timing isn’t best for those with plans to ring in 2023. A batch of showers will push in around dinnertime. Another round of more widespread, even heavier, rain will arrive as the ball drops. Showers will quickly exit into New Year’s Day morning. Your first day plans are looking better, drier too.

It isn’t just the Capital Region and Northeast experiencing the unusual warmth. Most of the Lower 48 have favorable odds for above-average temperatures into the first week of the new year.

Just how warm will it get? Well, we have a 60 degree high in the forecast for next Wednesday. Temperatures are showing signs of slowing down in the second half of next week. But, slowing down means highs in the 40s.