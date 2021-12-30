12/30/2021: More of the same to end 2021

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We may need to call in Rudolph this morning. It is incredibly foggy on this New Year’s Eve Eve. Visibility is below a 1/4 mile for many spots around the area. The dense fog will remain a problem through the morning commute. Reduce your speed and increase your follow distance.

The fog may lift, but our skies will stay grey today. There is also a chance for patchy drizzle and flurries in the higher terrain. Despite the clouds temperatures will be a bit milder. River valley locations are on the way to the lower 40s this afternoon.

Copy and paste the forecast for New Year’s Eve. Heading into 2022 we are tracking more rain. Revelers may have to deal with more drizzle at midnight. There will be more showers throughout New Year’s Day.

New Year’s Day doesn’t look to be as much of a washout now. Showers will develop through the morning hours. There could be a lull during the second part of the day. This will allow temperatures to climb well into the 40s for the Capital Region.

The active set up continues on Sunday. The day will begin with rain and could end with snow. A much colder air mass is also looming.

We’ll feel the chill as many head back to work and school. It will feel like the teens on Monday! Temperatures do look to trend milder through the middle of the first week of 2022.