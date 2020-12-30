12/30/2020: Clouds race back in ahead of rain/snow this evening

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Brrr! Clear skies and a light wind were the recipe for this cold start. Thank goodness we at least have some high level clouds working in around the Capital Region. It could be a lot colder out there, and it is for the Adirondacks. Temperatures are starting off in the single digits.

Our skies will quickly become mostly cloudy as a warm front lifts through Upstate New York this morning. These clouds will also carry the chance for a few flurries through mid-day. The warm front will also help temperatures to climb into the mid 30s around the Capital District.

This storm system will bring a batch of wintry mix that will spread across the News 10 areas beginning late this afternoon. The Adirondacks will see the mix of snow and sleet first, the Berkshires will be the last. Temperatures will rise a few degrees overnight. What starts falling as a snow/sleet mix will change over to rain and snow by tomorrow morning.

The wintry mix will make roads slippery. The southern Adirondacks will pick up several inches of snow and sleet tonight with just a coating elsewhere. A glaze of ice is also possible through Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie valleys, the Catskills, and the Berkshires.

This round of wintry mix will exit to the southeast by tomorrow morning. There will be some sunshine by the afternoon with highs near 40° on New Year’s Eve. Conditions will remain quiet and dry as we ring in 2021.

A low coming out of the Southern Plains will bring another round of rain and snow showers late on New Year’s Day. The initial push of wet snow will arrive Friday evening. Much like tonight, this round of wintry mix will end as rain on Saturday.

There is no bitter cold in sight in the latest 7 Day Forecast through the early days of the new year. We are expecting off and on chances for wintry precipitation, though.