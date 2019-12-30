12/30/19: Messy Monday with Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet

Prepare for a messy Monday drive from the morning to the evening drive, we’re expecting icy conditions mostly outside of the Hudson Valley. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s to mid 30s and those subfreezing are likely to continue to see freezing rain make any untreated surfaces ice up…

As the freezing rain continues in higher terrain mainly outside the Hudson Valley-anything untreated is going to be very icy. From ice on cars, driveways, secondary roads, etc-it can be a sheet of ice if it hasn’t been salted and the ice accretion is going to accumulate through tonight so stay alert if you have to travel through areas 1000FT-higher. Even some spots 500FT-1000FT can get slick at times.

It’s looking like a better chance for some sleet to start mixing in by the mid to late afternoon-even in Albany at times and the changeover to snow can happen through the evening (especially north).

The most significant icing is likely from the I-88 corridor through the Helderbergs-Catskills, Northern Saratoga County into Southern Adirondacks and for some into Berkshire County. Ice accretions at 1/2″ or greater is when power outages are more likely and we’ll have to watch this for many in hilltowns and mountainous areas.

This mess is likely to start losing steam overnight but we can still have many icing concerns as we dip below freezing overnight & into early Tuesday AM…

Another shot of a rain shower in Valley locations and light snow showers elsewhere can move in for the mid to late afternoon Tuesday…this can impact early dinner plans for NYE.

Aside from a few flurries by Midnight and into early New Year’s Day we’ll see a drying trend…

The first FULL day of 2020 is looking great with sunshine and dry time. Showers are looking to return Friday and into the weekend with a couple times to see some wet snowflakes mix in…