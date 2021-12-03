12/3/2012: Chilly tonight, then chance snow showers Saturday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Bundle up! Albany’s getting down into the low 20’s tonight, and most surrounding areas can expect low temperatures in the teens!

After the chilly start, expect a chilly afternoon with more clouds all around. Snow showers should develop in the Adirondacks during the early afternoon, though accumulations look to be on the lighter side.

A few of them could drift east later in the day, and the Capital District, North Country, and Vermont could all see a few flakes fly as the sun goes down.

Sunday looks quiet, with highs near 40 and partly sunny skies. A system approaching from the west will bring big changes for Monday, though!

Strong winds out of the south will help temperatures soar into the upper 50’s. Plenty of water vapor in the air will set the stage for a round of heavy rain moving through in the afternoon. Cold air on the back side of that rain could cause enough of a chill for a quick changeover to snow in the hills and mountains as the system departs in the afternoon.

That chilly air settles in for the remainder of the work week, with highs in the 30’s again starting Tuesday. Wednesday, a system passing to our south will bring mostly snow, but with perhaps some rain mixing in at times for the river valleys. Then, another system Friday will bring mostly valley rain with snow in the higher terrain.