The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The deep freeze is in the rearview, now it’s all about the warmth into the new year. Temperatures aren’t too cold this morning. Numbers will climb well above normal into the 40s by late-day. Today’s mild surge will come with the return of sunshine.

Low clouds will start creeping back in overnight. Temperatures will stay rather mild. The Capital Region will see lows only in the mid to upper 30s. That’s closer to our normal high temperature this time of year.

Clouds won’t slow our warm up through the end of the year. Highs will approach 50 degrees Friday afternoon. Sprinkles and patchy drizzle are possible in the higher terrain. Showers will hold off for most until New Year’s Eve.

What a turnaround over the past five days! Wind chills were sub-zero for most of Christmas weekend. The new year starts with temperatures in the lower 50s.

The balmy air isn’t going anywhere into the start of 2023. In fact, we haven’t seen the warmest days yet. They look to arrive during the middle of next week. Another round of showers is on the way too.