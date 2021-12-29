12/29/2021: A cloudy winter’s day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! You may be waking up to a slushy accumulation. Steady light snow fell for parts of the night. Watch out for some isolated slick spots if you’re heading out early this morning.

Flurries and drizzle will quickly end, but the clouds will hang around today. The cloudy winter sky will hold temperatures to the 30s. Overall, it’s going to be a pretty typical late December day in Upstate New York and western New England.

Clouds will hang tough tonight. Temperatures won’t move much with lows settle close to the freezing mark.

Thursday’s weak storm system is trending even weaker. Clouds won’t be going anywhere. There could be stray shower or flurry, but that’s about it.

The weekend continues to look more active. A stronger storm system approaches on New Year’s Day with rain and warmer air. The wet weather will linger into Sunday before much colder air catches up.

Temperatures will plunge into the first week of 2022. Highs will drop from the 40s into the 20s, with lows in the teens. We have the cold air, but a moisture source will be missing so don’t expect much in the way of snow chances.