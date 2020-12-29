12/29/2020: A morning snow shower, then a blustery afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Some of us are waking up to a little lake effect snow. A band of moderate to heavy snowfall is dropping through the Capital Region early this morning. The snow could lead to changing visibilities. Light accumulations of up to an inch are possible. Roads and sidewalks may become slick and icy.

The snow won’t last all day, not even all morning. It will be a typical late December day today with partly sunny skies, chilly temperatures, and blustery conditions. Temperatures will just crack 30 degrees in Albany, but with the stiff northwesterly wind it will feel more like the 20s all day long.

Breaks in the clouds this evening will give you a great view of the last full moon of the year. The Full “Cold” Moon peaks tonight just before 10:30 PM. Jupiter and Saturn will still appear very close together after last week’s “great conjunction.”

Clouds will return tomorrow ahead of a storm system that is brewing ahead of the new year. The cold air looks to punch farther south. That means we will be more concerned about mixed precipitation including rain, snow, sleet, and possibly some ice. A round of wintry mix will pull through the Northeast on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be another wave late on New Year’s Day.

The wintry mix will end as all rain on Saturday. The pattern will turn quieter through the first weekend of the new year with temperatures running in the 30s and 40s.