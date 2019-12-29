12/29/19: Rain by 3-5PM before Sleet, Freezing Rain Mix through Monday Night

Happy Sunday! We’re starting with some frosty windshields as we had partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight but this is the calm before the winter storm…

We’ll be clouding up fast with the rain holding off until late this afternoon as it moves in west to east 3-5 PM and becomes widespread by 7-8 PM.

We can already see pockets of icing with sleet and freezing rain moving in by 8-10 PM across higher terrain east and west of the Hudson Valley.

This widespread icy mix of freezing rain/sleet is likely to continue for all outside of the Hudson Valley through Monday morning. This will be the most treacherous.

As the change between sleet and freezing rain coats everything outside-it’s going to be accumulating for all with lesser amounts of icing in Valley locations.

The rain can start to mix with some sleet or freezing rain for Albany-south by the afternoon/early evening while everyone is still getting the freezing rain and sleet.

This can change from freezing rain to sleet and even some snow throughout this storm through Monday night. We’ll need to do a lot of fine-tuning through tonight and of course as we see you through the storm Monday.

When we start talking about ice accretion near .5″ or higher, that’s enough to take down power lines and the ice may be most significant for higher terrain east and west of the Hudson Valley. Winds gusting 30-35 mph will also make things very tough…

Here’s a look at what can be sleet and snow accumulations-especially higher north & northeast…

Ice can still make for headaches early Tuesday morning but we should see some improvement by Tuesday night. 2020 looks to start with some sun and a few flurries? The first full day of 2020 should be bright and near 40°.