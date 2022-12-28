Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A mild afternoon today as temperatures reached the mid 30s and low 40s! Not too chilly tonight with partly cloudy skies, so temperatures should only fall into the low to mid 20s into Thursday morning. With more sunshine expected for Thursday, temperatures will surge into the low to mid 40s!

High pressure off the coast is going to help steer in not only milder air, but also drier air. So, we are expecting skies to become partly clear tonight and remain partly to mostly sunny through Thursday afternoon. This will warm us up into the mid 40s, with some approaching 50.

A storm system out west will very slowly work its way to the east. This is expected to move into Western New York and bring with it mild air, along with rain Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Thursday will be brighter with more sunshine and, again, it will turn a bit mild with highs in the mid 40s. There will likely be more clouds north and west of the Capital Region, which may keep temperatures just a touch cooler.

Friday we will see more clouds moving in ahead of the storm system for Saturday. However, despite the clouds, with a southwest wind developing we will see temperatures very warm for the end of December, reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

While we will remain milder than average, we will also become a bit more active. Meaning after some dry time for New Years Day and for Monday we expect another chance at rain showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday may surge as high as the mid 50s, before slightly more seasonable air arrives for the end of next week. Have a great night! -Rob