The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! After 94 hours the temperature finally cracked the freezing mark in Albany. Tuesday’s high ended up closer to normal for the end of December. Our climb out of the deep freeze will carry us in the new year.

Everyone is waking up to clouds this morning. Clouds will hang around all day north of I-90. Passing flurries and a quick light snow shower are also possible. To the south breaks for late-day sun are coming. Despite the cloud issues, temperatures will get a little boost. Highs turn more seasonable for late December today.

We’re taking a milder turn into the new year. You won’t need the heavy winter coat if you have plans to ring in 2023. Instead the rain gear will come in handy. Showers will arrive late on New Year’s Eve and will taper off into the first of the year.

The balmy feel isn’t going anywhere into the start of 2023. Another storm looks to pull into the region by the middle of next week. It would be another rain maker. We’ll have to watch out for more flooding issues in the higher terrain.