12/28/2021: A light wintry mix makes a quick return

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Watch your step heading out the door. You may find a coating of snow with a glaze of ice on top. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 7 AM. This is not the morning to be speeding out of the driveway or your neighborhood. Patchy freezing drizzle is also hanging in. Everything will end around the start of the morning commute.

Improvements are on the way today. A bubble of high pressure briefly builds in, bringing some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will get a boost with highs climbing into the 40s for many of us.

We are in the midst of a fast paced pattern. Another light wintry mix arrives this evening. Snow and sleet with build in from the southern tier and the Catskills this evening. Some freezing rain could briefly mix in.

This round will mainly impact areas south of the Mohawk River. It’s a light wintry mix again, so a coating, possibly an inch is possible. The Catskills and central New York could pick up a fresh one to two inches of snow by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks to stay almost completely dry. High pressure over northern New England will bring more sunshine to the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont. The rest of us will be stuck in the clouds. Another round of rain and wintry mix to the north of Albany arrives on Thursday.

The final day of 2021 will feature some sunshine. The new year will bring in a “bigger” storm system. Rain and snow are possible over the weekend. A cold snap looks to settle in for the first full week of 2022.