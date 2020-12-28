12/28/2020: A brief round of rain and snow to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! We are tracking two storm systems that will impact the Capital Region this New Year’s week. The first one arrives today. This is a swift system that will cut through the Great Lakes and the Northeast. Clouds returned overnight. An area of rain and snow showers is pushing through western New York early this morning.

Spotty rain and snow showers heads eastward throughout the morning. Temperatures are also on the way up. The Adirondacks will have the best chances of seeing straight snow at the onset. For the rest of us, it may be a brief mix or just rain. This storm system will be in and out in a hurry. The rain and/or snow showers will wind down through the afternoon. Highs will register in the 30s to lower 40s.

Post-cold front we will see scattered snow showers, even an isolated snow squall tonight. The snow will lead to reduce visibility, especially inside the squalls. A few inches of accumulations are possible for Adirondacks. Spots north and west of the Capital District may pick up around an inch through tomorrow morning.

The pattern will settle down during the middle of the week. The mercury is heading down too. After the 40s today, Albany will stay put in the 20s Tuesday. Wednesday will be off to an even colder start before reaching freezing for a high.

The second storm system of New Year’s week will arrive just in time to ring in 2021. This will be a more potent system. It will have a winter branch and a severe branch. Locally things could be a little “sloppy.” We are tracking wet conditions for valley locations, meanwhile areas to the north could catch periods of a wintry mix, including some icing.

Temperatures will turn milder as we ring in 2021 before settling back into the 30s for the first weekend of the new year.