12/28/19: Beautiful Saturday; Rain, Mix & Ice Threat Late Sunday

Happy Saturday! Today is sure to be a stunning day so take advantage of the increasing sunshine, milder temperatures and dry skies!

High pressure is working east and will clear the clouds continuously today!

It’s still breezy this morning and while we can keep a slight breeze this afternoon, it’s still going to feel great with an above average day in the low 40s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will start with perhaps some early sunshine before clouds takeover and the day is mostly cloudy. Sunday by 4-5PM is when we track the next storm bringing rain, sleet & freezing rain through the overnight and into most of Monday. Monday night-early Tuesday AM can bring a mix, rain shower or light snow depending on where you are…

This storm out west is what we’re tracking for the end of the weekend and into Monday…

This storm looks to be just rain initially by 4-6PM but notice how late at night and overnight this increases as a threat for sleet, freezing rain for many outside of the Hudson Valley.

This can make a mess for your morning drive Monday but the concern for significant icing can also bring power outages, etc.

This storm may end with a quick burst of snow to the north by Monday night-early Tuesday? So far a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for the Berkshires starting tomorrow night but stay tuned as it’s likely the NWS extends the watch and or warning as we get closer…

New Year’s Eve can still bring a rain or snow shower during the day but as you’re making plans for Tuesday night to ring in 2020-we should be drier with a few flurries possible? Wednesday could also bring a few flurries with some sun for the first few days of the new year!