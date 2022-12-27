The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! Today’s the day, we finally start thawing out! Temperatures are feeling better already this morning. After starting in the teens and lower 20s, highs will approach the freezing mark for the first time in days.

The “warmer” temperatures are thanks to clouds this morning. A few flakes are flying too, especially for those to the north. The flurries won’t slow you down if you’re back to work after the Christmas weekend. More sunshine will come in as the day goes on.

Almost everyone will make it above freezing tomorrow! More clouds to the north will hold highs closer to the freezing mark.

We’ll be toasting the new year with some toasty (for January) temperatures. Highs for New Year’s weekend will be around 50 degrees. We had the teens and 20s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Talk about a big turnaround!

Conditions will remain dry through Friday. The balmy temperatures will eventually draw in some showers. Periods of rain are most likely as we ring in the new year.