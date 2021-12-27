12/27/2021: Speeding through the final week of the year

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s good to be back into the swing of things after time away with my family. I hope you had a wonderful holiday with your loved ones. In case you missed it, this Christmas was white in Albany. There was an inch of snow on the ground at dawn (7 AM) on Christmas Day. This was the first white Christmas since 2017; only the sixth since 2000.

It may be the lull in the holiday season, but it’s full steam ahead in the weather department. Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around freezing. Our first of multiple weak systems arrive tonight.

Flurries and light snow will push in from the southwest around dinnertime. Activity will become widespread during the evening hours. But it won’t stay just snow. We are tracking a wintry potpourri tonight with periods of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain. Warmer air aloft will lead to the wintry mix overnight. By wake up tomorrow the mix will have wrapped up.

Accumulations will be very light for both snow and ice. We are only expecting a fresh coating of snow and a glaze of ice. Even these light amounts could make roads, bridges, and overpasses slippery. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Mohawk Valley and Capital District southward. The “travelers’ advisory” will continue through 7 AM Tuesday.

A bubble of high pressure will quickly build in during the day Tuesday. Another round of wintry mix is possible into Wednesday morning. More light accumulations are possible.

Temperatures will bop around 40-degrees with off and on rain and snow chances through the end of the year. 2022 looks to get started with a stronger storm, which will carry chances for both rain and snow into the weekend. Stay tuned for more info on that system.