12/27/2020: Chilly with intervals of sun and clouds today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! It’s a good morning to stay cozy. We are off a cold start with lingering lake effect flurries and light snow showers.

The light snow will end and skies will become partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will be “seasonable” with highs in the 30s all across Upstate New York and western New England.

The breaks in the clouds won’t last for long. Clouds will return overnight ahead of our first of two storm systems for New Year’s week.

A swift system will arrive from the Northern Great Lakes Monday. Precipitation will push into the Capital Region during the late morning hours. We will begin with a brief period of snow before changing over to rain showers before lunchtime. The southern Adirondacks, southern Greens, and parts of the North Country will hold onto snow showers a little while longer. This storm will be in and out in a hurry. By tomorrow evening the rain and snow showers will already be wrapping up.

Tuesday will be a blustery day. We’ll only manage highs in the 20s. Drier conditions will continue through the middle of the week.

A stronger storm system arrives in time to ring in the new year. This storm will bring a rush of milder air. Highs will flirt with 50 degrees on New Year’s Eve. Precipitation will be mostly rain is go around. A little mix is possible late on New Year’s Day.