12/27/19: Milder & Mostly Cloudy Day; Spotty Showers

Today isn’t a wash-out but keep the umbrella handy for a couple spotty showers through the early evening.

Aside from a few isolated slick spots early in higher terrain-today is a milder day as we warm to the mid-to-upper 40s! It surely isn’t going to feel like December 27th.

We’ll dry out by 8-9 PM with the breeze picking up out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. We’ll find a chilly night back near freezing.

As you make plans for the weekend, it’s a 50/50 story.

Saturday will start with some early clouds before a partly to even mostly sunny day!

Sunday will bring increasing clouds with showers in the afternoon. Rain looks to become steadier & heavier at night through early Monday AM. We may see mixing or even icing threats to the North late Sunday night-early Monday.

Monday night will end with a mix going into early Tuesday morning. We can’t rule out a mix/light snow showers for the first half of New Year’s Eve during the day but any late night plans to ring 2020 should be dry…