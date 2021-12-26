12/26/21: Cloudy & Chilly Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool, cloudy and a bit breezy this afternoon, skies will slowly become partly clear tonight and the wind will shift to the north late tonight into Monday morning, this will bring in the chilly air to start Monday morning, with many in the teens and low 20s.

We are seeing an active pattern setting up with the chance for rain and snow showers for much of the week as we continue in a relatively progressive pattern. No day looks to be totally wet or snowy, however, some of the precip could make for tricky travel at times. Monday, however, will be relatively quiet with clouds moving in through the afternoon.

Those clouds will be ahead of our next area of low pressure for Monday night into Tuesday morning. We may start with some sunshine on Monday, however, we will turn mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

We may see some snow showers try to creep in from the west, however, it is likely that these will dry out before making it to the Capital Region and really will be more nuisance than anything. Highs on Monday will likely hold in the low 30s, with clouds and a light north northeast wind.





Then our area of low pressure moves in through the Great Lakes late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now it is out west, but it will be moving relatively quickly tonight and through Monday afternoon.

With relatively dry air in place we are not expecting a large area of precip to move through, but Monday night a little band of snow may try to make it through the Capital Region. Accumulations would be minor with a coating up to an inch or two by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another quiet day with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds will be sticking around ahead of the next weather maker that moves in Tuesday night which will bring an area-wide mixed precip event. Again, not a huge storm, so impacts should be minimal.

Temperatures will likely be above normal for this period with highs in the 30s to near 40 and lows in the 20s to near 30. The next bigger storm we are watching for comes in on Saturday night into Sunday. Likely will be rain Sunday afternoon as temperatures will be in the low 40s, however, a strong cold front looks likely that will sweep through in the late afternoon and evening and would change any leftover moisture to snow by Sunday night. Behind that, a blast of cold air looks to stick around for a bit with highs mainly in the 20s for the first full week of 2022. Have a great night! -Rob