The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! In case you missed it – this Christmas was a cold one. Christmas Eve was the coldest one in over 50 years. And maybe the biggest surprise of all, it was a white Christmas in Albany!

Your Christmas and holiday celebrations may continue today, and so will the deep freeze. Fortunately the wind is starting to die down, so wind chills aren’t as harsh today. Temperatures return to the mid to upper 20s under more clouds this afternoon.

The clouds are coming in ahead of a little light snow through the night. This is mainly a “festive flakes” system with any accumulations under half an inch. Flurries and light snow showers will wrap up during the first part of Tuesday.

Tomorrow is still cold but things are looking up into the start of the new year. We will be toasting a “toasty” start to 2023.

We’ll ride this warming trend into the 50s for New Year’s weekend! The warmth will unfortunately come with rain chances too.