12/26/19: Mostly Cloudy & Quiet Day- Snow Shower to the NW?

Happy Thursday! We hope you had a great Christmas and if you’re traveling today or headed to the malls for exchanges, returns & the after Christmas sales-it’s not a bad day…

Traveling overnight is where it can get tricky as we can see some freezing drizzle and freezing rain making things icy in higher terrain. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect from 10PM tonight until 10AM Friday morning for the counties highlighted in purple below:

Stay alert for early morning travel Friday that can be slick before an otherwise cloudy day with a warm-up to the 40s. Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow for the scattered rain showers. Saturday is the pick day of the weekend and week as it’ll be bright, “mild” and dry with a prime day for folks who want to get a head start on taking down Christmas decorations?

Temperatures are looking to stay mild through Monday with low to mid 40s. Showers return Sunday afternoon/evening with a soggy Monday expected. New Year’s Eve is cooler and mostly cloudy before we can bring in some sunshine for the start of 2020!