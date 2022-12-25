The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Merry Christmas! It’s a white Christmas for Albany! There was an inch of snow on the ground at dawn. That’s all we need for a textbook “white Christmas.” Others in our river valleys aren’t are lucky. The rain on Friday spoiled some of the Christmas magic.

Santa brought a part of the North Pole along with gifts for the good boys and girls of the News10 area. Everyone is waking up to very cold temperatures this morning with wind chills near zero. This Christmas will be cold and blustery. Highs will climb into the low and mid 20s but wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

It will be another very cold night with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits or close to zero again.

Things are looking up into the final week of 2022. Temperatures will finally climb above freezing on Wednesday. We’ll continue thawing out through the end of the year. New Year’s Eve could be close to 50 degrees!

A clipper system will speed through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Spotty light snow accumulations are possible. The next storm will arrive with the warmer temperatures into the start of the new year. So we’re rain chances instead of snow.