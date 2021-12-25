12/25/2021: Freezing rain changes to plain ol’ rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Watch your step! Freezing rain led to some slippery surfaces overnight. Parts of the Mohawk Valley even recorded two-tenths of an inch of flat ice!

Many along the Hudson River from Albany south have already seen temperatures creep ever so slightly back above freezing, so it’s plain ol’ chilly rain and drizzle from here on out.

The Adirondacks and the Green Mountains may see the icy and dicey weather continue for a couple more hours, but expect everyone to make that switch to rain later in the afternoon, as temps peak in the mid to upper 30’s.

The steadiest of the rain will taper off this evening, though a couple of leftover rain and snow showers could linger into the day Sunday. It will also be blustery, with gusts pushing 30 mph at times.

Monday looks chilly and dry, but another system approaches Tuesday night with the potential for more rain and snow.



Merry Christmas, all!