12/25/2020: A wet, warm, and windy Christmas morning in the Capital Region

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Merry Christmas! This Christmas Day is certainly more wet than white. A strong storm system brought a surge of balmy air, rounds of heavy rain, and gusty winds. The widespread rain will continue for the next several hours. The heavy rainfall and rapid snow meltdown will keep flooding concerns elevated. Creeks and rivers along with low-lying, flood prone areas will need to keep an eye on rising water levels. A Flood Watch continues for the entire News 10 area through 6 PM.

This powerful storm system is dragging a cold front through the Northeast this morning. Behind the front the rain will slow down, the wind will relax a bit, and colder air will start filtering in.

Your cute and cozy Christmas pajamas might be a little toasty for a morning around the tree. Temperatures rose into the 60s overnight! This was Albany’s second warmest Christmas ever. 1889 still holds the record with a high of 66°.

Temperatures will take a tumble this Christmas Day. We are already starting to “cool” down. By 5 PM we’ll be sitting in the 30s to near 40°.

Any lingering moisture on the backside of this mighty Christmas system will fall as snow. Scattered snow showers will linger through midnight. Areas to the north and west of Albany will have the best chances of seeing festive flakes later today. Lake effect snow showers will continue tomorrow.

Compared to this morning, the weekend will be much colder with lows in the teens and lower 20s and highs only scratching 30 degrees. The cold air is here to stay through the first part of the final week of 2020.