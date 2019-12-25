12/25/2019: Cool & Cloudy for Christmas

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays… Santa seems to have brought the cold weather back! It’s a chilly start to Christmas Day, with overnight lows bottoming out in the low 20’s to upper teens.

As you’re finishing unwrapping the presents, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. You might want to wait until the upper 30’s this afternoon to take the new toys out for a spin!

High pressure up to our north will keep the weather quiet for the next day and a half.

Expect highs in the upper 30’s for most, with 40 degrees possible south of Albany.

Overnight, we’ll drop back down into the low 20’s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow, most will see cloudy and dry weather with highs near 40. North of Saratoga, however, a little wintry weather isn’t out of the question.

Flurries turning to wintry mix and rain is possible by the mid-evening.

Most will see wet weather for Friday, with light and scattered showers across the region. Early Friday morning, some of this could fall as sleet, but will quickly transition to rain as we warm to the 40’s in the afternoon.

Saturday looks nice, with some sun and mild weather. We turn unsettled for Sunday through New Year’s, with a system that will bring widespread rain. Late Monday, it could turn to snow as temperatures fall into the 20’s. For New Year’s Eve, expect 30’s, breezy weather, and flurries.