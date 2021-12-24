12/24/2021: Snowy now, but wintry mix and rain for Christmas Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Enjoy the snow while we’ve got it! Most are waking up to an inch or two on the ground, though some in Schoharie and western Albany counties got 3″ and change!

With highs in the low to mid 30’s there will be a bit of melting this afternoon. But then a system approaching for the west complicates things, just in time for Christmas Day.

When the precipitation arrives an hour or two after midnight, winds out of the south will have pushed our temps back to right around freezing. That will lead to periods of sleet and freezing rain.

In Albany and surrounding towns, the potential for freezing rain and ice will be short-lived, as we quickly transition to plain old rain and drizzle by sunrise. But temps could stay right around freezing for quite some time up north, making the risk for ice greater. Go slow, especially in these problem spots:

Sunday looks breezy, with leftover shower activity. With temps in the upper 30’s for the Capital District, but staying cooler to the north and west, some will see light rain and others snow.

The work week looks unsettled as well, with multiple chances for rain and snow, and high temps that range from the mid 30’s to right around 40. Merry Christmas!