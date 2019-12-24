12/24/2019: Cooler (but still nice!) for Christmas Eve

After hitting 50 degrees yesterday, we’re starting off much warmer than in nights past. We’re in the 30’s instead of the teens! That’s good for 10-20 degrees warmer than Monday morning.

Unfortunately, our temperatures will be crashing back to reality starting this afternoon as cooler air gets pumped in from the north.

The good news is that we won’t experience brutal cold like last week. Rather, expect seasonal weather with highs in the upper 30’s through the holiday.

Some spots south of Albany in the Mid Hudson Valley may still hit 40 degrees for their Christmas Eve highs.

Overnight, low temperatures will tumble into the upper teens!

We’ll likely warm to the 20’s by the time the Christmas presents are all unwrapped on Wednesday morning… though you may want to wait till the upper 30’s in the afternoon before taking the new toys out for a spin.

The day after Christmas looks cool and cloudy. We expect scattered, light showers on Friday. These could consist of snow or flurries early on, but should quickly transition to rain as we warm to the 40’s during the day.

We expect greater impacts on Sunday, with a messy system that could bring some ice in the morning before turning over to a cold rain. Be on the lookout for slick spots!