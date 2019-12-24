12/24/19: More Sunshine Christmas Day!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A “mild” day for your Christmas Eve today, and that will continue through your Christmas afternoon as well as we will keep the sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30’s to near 40.

Cold front moved through last night, brought in the slightly cooler air this afternoon, however, high pressure to the north continued to supply us with sunshine through the day.

Much of the country is quiet, so if you have any travel plans tonight or tomorrow it looks pretty good. The only exception to that is in the southwest and into the Rockies where we see some rain and mountain snow.

We may luck out and some of us will see an “official” white Christmas tomorrow morning… However, for it to be considered official it has to be 1″ of measurable snow on the ground… Many of us will not have that, however, we will still see patches of snow.

Another sunny day for us on Christmas day with highs into the 30’s.

Weak disturbance moves in on Friday with a few light rain showers. We warm up into the weekend before another system works in on Sunday with rain showers and gusty winds. Much cooler by the middle of next week as we bring in the new year!

Have a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the sunshine!

-Rob