12/23/2021: Light snow tonight

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Today will be a chilly one, with a blustery morning and afternoon highs that peak right around freezing. More clouds roll in as the sun goes down, ahead of a system that will bring a widespread light snow to the area. It will be in and out of the region quickly, starting around midnight and ending before sunrise on Friday

As a result, don’t expect too much in the way of accumulation. We’re thinking a coating to an inch for Albany and south into the Mid- Hudson. Most everyone else has a shot to see 1-3″

With highs in the mid 30’s Friday afternoon, thee may be the slightest bit of melting in the valleys. Further complicating our chances to see a white Christmas is a system that approaches as the big holiday itself begins. The leading edge could bring a burst of snow, before warming temps cause a transition to wintry mix and rain by the time we’re waking up to open presents. Might be more of a grey or slushy Christmas by the afternoon.

Sunday looks cool and breezy, with a couple leftover snow showers behind the main system. A bit more light snow is in the works for Monday.

Tuesday looks clear and cool, before another “in-between” system brings rain and snow for Wednesday. Happy holidays!

