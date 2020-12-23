12/23/2020: Drier today before a big storm system for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! If you have some last minute running around to do before Christmas, today is your day to check everything off your list. A weak area of high pressure will keep us chilly and dry. Skies are mostly clear to begin the day and temperatures in the 20s for most. We’ll send highs into the upper 20s to mid 30s this afternoon. Clouds will also return by the end of the day.

The increased cloud cover is moving in ahead of a potent storm system that will impact the Capital Region on Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning. The eastern side of the storm will bring balmy temperatures and strong wind gusts. Widespread heavy rain will follow before a surge of colder air arrives.

The rain looks to hold off until the afternoon tomorrow. Showers will become heavier Thursday night into Christmas morning. The storm track has slowed a bit so rain looks to continue through the first half of Christmas Day.

Rainfall amounts will range from one to three inches between tomorrow afternoon and Friday evening. The combination of the heavy rainfall and snow melt will lead to flooding concerns. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the News 10 area beginning tomorrow evening.

Strong wind gusts on the order of 30 to 50 mph beginning tomorrow afternoon could send your holiday decorations flying. A High Wind Watch is in place for areas east of the Hudson River. This is where we are expecting the strongest wind gusts, which could cause some damage.

Colder air will filter in on Christmas Day. This Christmas may end up being white after all with a little snow to end the day. The weekend will be quite a bit colder with lows in the teens and highs only near 30° in Albany.

Another storm system is brewing during the first part of next week. It looks to be cold enough at the onset for rain before changing over to snow.