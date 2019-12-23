12/23/2019: Upper 40’s this afternoon! Cooler for Christmas

Get excited! We’re MUCH warmer this afternoon, with highs approaching 50 degrees across much of the Capital Region.

We do have another chilly start to get through before we can enjoy warmer weather… Lows bottomed out in the low 20’s for most this morning. The good news is, with little in the way of wind, there’s no wind chill concerns.

High pressure is set up to our south. For now, we’re on the edge of that weather feature, meaning quiet and calm weather with mostly sunny conditions today.

If you’re traveling today, much of the country looks calm. The Southeast, however, is getting pounded with heavy rain. For Georgia in particular, expect breezy to windy conditions on top of the rain.

We expect warm, fantastic weather in the Capital Region. Highs will peak in the upper 40’s, with 50 degrees possible in places south of Albany like Green, Columbia, and Ulster counties. It’ll be great to get out and enjoy, but it will melt much of the snow. A White Christmas may be in jeopardy!

Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts, because a weak cold front arrives overnight tonight. While there’s not enough moisture to support rain or snow, we will see more clouds into the first half of the day Tuesday.

Overnight, we’ll stay mild with temps dropping into the mid to upper 20’s.

Cold air behind that front will keep us chilly on Christmas Eve, with highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Expect a partly cloudy start, with clearing skies throughout the day.

Christmas Cay itself looks chilly, with morning temps in the upper teens to low 20’s under clear skies. We’ll approach 40 degrees in the afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

We turn unsettled going into the last weekend of the year. Friday, we could see a system that brings morning snow, turning to wintry mix or rain as it exits during the afternoon. Next Sunday looks like a messy system that could bring rain and wintry mix.

Happy Holidays from the weather team!