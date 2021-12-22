12/22/2021: An icy start for some, mild & blustery later on

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Heads up! Many south and east of Albany have seen freezing rain overnight, and are waking up to icy and dicey conditions. That wintry mix could keep falling through the late morning for the Berkshires and Southern Vermont, so be aware and avoid travel through the higher elevations if possible! If you must hit the road, use extreme caution.

That activity is the very back edge of a coastal system that’s quickly moving out of the area. Expect dry conditions by midday. Highs will range from the upper 30’s to low 40’s, with blustery conditions at times. Later in the afternoon, a few flurries or light snow showers could drift down from the Adirondacks, but they won’t amount to much.

There’s a better chance for some accumulating wintry weather late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday. Expect light snow across much of the region, and perhaps a coating to an inch of fresh snow as we wake up on Christmas Eve!

Another system on Christmas Day could bring snow showers early – but with highs above freezing, any activity that sticks around later in the day will change to wintry mix or rain. Another round of snow showers is possible Sunday, before chilly and dry weather settles in for the beginning of the work week.