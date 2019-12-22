12/22/2019: Warmer weather arrives this afternoon!

Get excited! After another chilly start with overnight lows in the teens, we’ll finally warm above freezing this afternoon.

High pressure sliding off the coast later today will cause winds to flow from the south. This will bring in warmer, more seasonable air.

We’re forecasting increasing sunshine this afternoon, with highs in the upper 30’s for most. South of Albany, some could hit 40 degrees!

Tomorrow night won’t be nearly as cold, with a few clouds and southerly winds keeping us in the 20’s instead of teens or single digits.

We’re even warmer for Monday! Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s, and pushing 50 in some spots south of Albany!

A moisture-starved cold front will pass through Monday night into Tuesday morning. It won’t be able to bring us any wet weather, just a few more clouds and cooler temps (highs 30’s) for Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day itself looks cool and cloudy, with highs near 40. The day after is a bit cooler, with lows in the 20’s and highs in the mid 30’s. Out next chance for wintry weather comes Friday. At this point, we know the system will likely consist of rain south and snow north. Exactly where boundary is remains up in the air. We’ll keep you posted with new updates as we get more data on that system.

Happy holidays!