12/21/2021: A bit warmer for the first day of Winter

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



A passing front produced clouds overnight, keeping us a little bit warmer! Lows were only in the 20’s, as opposed to the teens on Monday morning.

The front will clear our area later in the morning, and we’ll turn sunny by the afternoon. Highs will cruise into the upper 30’s, with some low 40’s south of Albany.

The next system that has a chance to impact our weather is currently situated over Florida and the Southeast. It will race up the coast throughout the day, and bee for the shore of the Northeast by Wednesday morning.

It will be more of a coastal storm than anything else – those south and east of Albany may see some some rain and snow showers in the morning, but most everyone else will stay dry. A few flurries could fly in the Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley later in the day.

Thursday is cold and clear, then we turn unsettled for Friday and the weekend. Some snow showers could pass through on the morning of Christmas eve, producing a coating to an inch for many locations. Another system on Christmas day has the potential to start as snow, but any activity later in the day would likely turn to wintry mix and rain with highs in the upper 30’s. We’ll keep an eye on it!