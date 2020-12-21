12/21/2020: Cool & cloudy for the first day of Winter

It’s the winter solstice! The earth’s axis is at it’s maximum tilt away from the sun today, meaning the shortest amount of daylight hours out of any day in the year, and the official start of astronomical winter.

Ironically, it’s one of the warmest mornings we’ve had it a few days. South and east of Albany, there was a bit of snowmelt. We’re worried that it could have refrozen overnight and led to some black ice on untreated surfaces. That, coupled with the chance for some fog, could spell trouble on the roads. If you’re going to be traveling through Columbia, Berkshire, Dutchess, or Litchfield counties this morning, take it slow!

Temperatures won’t rise too much today. Limited sunshine means limited warming, and highs will only make it to the mid to upper 30’s.

We’ll get back down to the 20’s overnight, and light, scattered snow showers will move in by midnight. While they could continue through Tuesday morning, accumulation will be minimal and we don’t expect too many impacts.

Highs will be in the mid 30’s. It will also be breezy at times with gusts to 20 or 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday looks quiet with similar temperatures. We will warm into the 40’s on Christmas Eve, setting the stage for rain by the time our next big system moves in from the west during the evening. It could fall heavily at times, and come along with periods of gusty winds. While this will lead to some melting, we’ve got a very deep snowpack and expect to keep at least some of it around. A White Christmas is still in the cards!

We could turn just cold enough on the backside of the front to see a burst of snow as the system pushes out of here in the early morning hours of Christmas Day… looks like Santa is bringing a bit of a present to snow lovers!

Temperatures will fall throughout Christmas Day, and leftover flurries or snow showers are possible behind the front.

Next weekend looks cold, with lows in the teens and highs in the mid 30’s. Stay warm!

Happy Holidays!

-Matt