12/21/2019: One last freezing day, warmer for Sunday

Get excited! Warmer weather is almost here! We’ve just got to get through one more frigid day.

Cold air has been getting funneled into our area by an area of Arctic high pressure parked over Canada.

As a result, we woke up to temperatures in the single digits the most, with below zero in some parts of the Adirondacks and North Country. It is, however, much less windy than past mornings, so wind chill isn’t really a factor today.

More good news… winds will shift today. Instead of a cold, north wind, it’ll start flowing from the south. We’ll only see small improvements to the forecast today, with highs topping out right around 30.

South and east of Albany, some spots could briefly top out around the freezing mark.

Overnight, things will be even better. Instead of the single digits, we’ll only bottom out in the upper teens!

On Sunday, the warming trend continues with afternoon highs in the low 40’s for most.

We’re even warmer for Monday, with highs in the mid 40’s! Warmer temps and calm weather will be great for travel in the run up to Christmas. It will, however, melt much of the snow in the immediate Capital District.

Our next chance for snow is trending later… we don’t expect any wintry weather until next Friday. Side note – today is also the Winter Solstice and the first day of Winter! Because of the tilt in earth’ axis, we’ll experience our shortest day and longest night of the year – just over 9 hours of daylight!

Don’t worry, the good news is that we’ll start to see more daylight each day starting tomorrow. By the end of February, we’ll have over 11 hours of sun per day. We’ll see 13 hours of daylight by the first week of April.

Happy holidays!