Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonable afternoon today with sunshine to start, but clouds did quickly move back into the region and put an end to our temperature rise. A weak boundary moving through overnight will bring in some rather chilly air for two days to end the work week.

That front is now just north of the border. This will bring a stiff northerly wind to the region on Thursday and will keep temperatures close to freezing. Some in the Adirondacks may not get out of the mid to upper 20s.

The only bump in the road weather-wise between now and Christmas day is a weak disturbance in the Four Corners region. This will head our way for Saturday and bring us more clouds and the chance at a rain or snow shower in the afternoon and evening.

Skies look to turn mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon. However, the north flow will keep temperatures in the 20s to the north and low to mid 30s to the south.

High pressure will be drifting directly overhead Thursday night and Friday, this will bring the core of the cold air directly to the Capital Region. This means that temperatures Thursday night will fall into the single digits for some and into the low to mid teens for most into Friday morning. Again, despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs reaching the upper 20s and low 30s.

We will remain seasonable for the start of the weekend with more clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We gradually warm up for Christmas Eve and more so into Christmas day into the low to mid 40s. We hold in the mid to upper 40s with showers likely moving in by Wednesday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob