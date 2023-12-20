The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We are off to a brisk start with wind chills in the teens, but the day will end on a pretty nice note. 40 degrees with sunshine in December – yes please! It doesn’t get much better than that especially this time of year.

High pressure is in control for the day. A weak front will drop through tonight. It will bring nothing more than cloudy skies. The boundary will also usher in a seasonable chill for the end of the week.

Despite increasing amounts of sunshine Thursday, temperatures will struggle to warm. Readings will start into the mid to upper 20s and only settle for highs around freezing. It will be a tad breezy, so there will be an extra chill factor.

The chilly air blows all in time for the first day of winter. The new season officially begins at 10:27 PM tomorrow. It is “shortest” day of the year with only nine hours and two minutes of daylight. The first full day of winter will run a little chilly too.

The pattern stays fairly quiet through Christmas Day. A little system could spit out a few rain and snow showers on Saturday. This will be our last chance for some sort of a white Christmas. The odds aren’t in our favor this year. Those that already have a good snowpack – the High Peaks and Green Mountains – could still manage a white Christmas; that’s at least an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Mild air starts building back in over the weekend. It won’t be the warmest Christmas Day ever, but it will run fairly mild with highs in the mid 40s. The weather will be ideal for travelers. We put only the mention of showers in the forecast after Christmas.