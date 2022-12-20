The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! It will be on the chilly side for the final full day of fall. Temperatures will only rebound close to freezing this afternoon despite increasing amounts of sunshine. This chill is a preview of much colder air for Christmas weekend.

It will turn colder overnight under clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into teens.

The chill hangs on for the first day of winter. The new season officially begins at 4:47 PM tomorrow.

We continue to monitor a significant storm for the end of the week. Ahead of the storm, we’ll crank up the temperature. A gush of warmth will push temperatures into the 50s on Friday. So as precipitation moves in it will fall as rain.

The first part of the inbound storm will be more of a “Christmas vacation” with all of the warmth. Periods of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to flooding concerns. Winds will be gusty too so it could be a rough ride for your outdoor decorations.

An Arctic front will race through the area late Friday. Temperatures will quickly drop and may lead to a flash freeze. As the numbers drop there is a chance for snow. But will it be enough for an official white Christmas? We need at least an inch of snow on the ground by Christmas morning.

The Arctic air mass will stick around through into the start of next week. Temperatures look to moderate closer to the start of the new year.