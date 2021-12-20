12/20/2021: Cold and quiet… until Christmastime!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Happy Monday! It was a frigid start, with many in the teens… and some down below zero in the Adirondacks! Clear skies and light winds were responsible for the quickly falling temps.

A ridge of high pressure in place today will guarantee a good amount of sunshine, helping us warm rather quickly during the late morning and afternoon. Still, highs will peak only a few degrees above freezing later today.

Clouds will move in tonight, ahead of a weak, moisture-starved front. We will stay dry, but at least the clouds will help us stay a bit warmer this time around…

Lows will only get down into the mid 20’s for Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley. The Catskills, Berkshires, Green Mountains, Adirondacks, and North Country can all expect low 20’s.

After the not-quite-as-cold start to Tuesday, it will be a milder afternoon as well. Expect highs right around 40. Remember – it’s also the Winter Solstice! The official start of the new season, and the least daylight we’ll have out of any day all year!

There’s not a lot going on weather-wise through the rest of the work week. Another weak system could bring some flurries on Wednesday, especially north and west of Albany, but they won’t really amount to anything in terms of accumulation. Thursday and Friday look mostly quiet, as well.

The next big system arrives late on Christmas Eve. What we will see depends entirely on timing. Anything that comes in overnight or early Christmas Day will fall as snow. Perhaps there will be some flakes flying as we’re opening presents! But with highs rising to around 40, it will quickly change over to wintry mix and rain later in the day. Given that the system is still 5 days away, that timing is very much in the air. Stay tuned, we’ll get the details ironed out in the coming days.