12/20/2020: Light snow, but not much accumulation

We weren’t nearly as cold this morning! Lows were generally in the teens, as opposed to below zero on Saturday morning. Light south wind today will help us warm to around freezing for afternoon highs.

We will have some light snow to contend with, but don’t worry! This will be nothing compared to the historic Thursday nor’easter. The flakes could fly on and off from late morning until around sunset.

Moisture will be limited with this system, so most will receive an additional coating to an inch. Up to 4 inches are possible in the Adirondacks.

Monday is the first day of Astronomical Winter… and the Winter Solstice, meaning the least daylight out of any day of the year. Highs will be in the mid 30’s and weather should be relatively quiet. Another chance for light snow comes Tuesday, followed by another quiet day on Wednesday.

We will warm into the 40’s on Christmas Eve, setting the stage for rain by the time our next big system moves in from the west during the evening. It could fall heavily at times, and come along with periods of gusty winds. While this will lead to some melting, we’ve got a very deep snowpack and expect to keep at least some of it around. A White Christmas is still in the cards!

We could turn just cold enough on the backside of the front to see a burst of snow as the system pushes out of here in the early morning hours of Christmas Day… looks like Santa is bringing a bit of a present to snow lovers!

Temperatures will fall throughout Christmas Day, and leftover flurries or snow showers are possible behind the front.

Happy Holidays!

-Matt