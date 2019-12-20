12/20/2019: Frigid cold continues, warmer by Sunday!

After a couple nights in the single digits, I’ve got a feeling we’re just about done with the brutal cold. Don’t worry! Warmer weather is on the way and will arrive by Sunday. Just two more days of this nasty cold snap.

The good news is that, even though temperatures are every bit as cold as they were yesterday, it’s much less windy. With winds struggling to top 10 miles per hour, it’s not feeling nearly as oppressive.

There is a weak cold front draped across southern New York. Without enough moisture to bring snow, all we’re seeing is a few extra clouds over the Catskills and the Mid Hudson Valley.

Throughout the day, expect mostly sunny conditions and temperatures slowly warming into the low 20’s.

South of Albany, parts of Dutchess and Ulster Counties could briefly hit 30. In the Adirondacks, meanwhile, some spots will struggle to get out of the teens.

Then we’ll have another frigid night with temps in the single digits for most.

Some parts of the Adirondacks will drop below zero yet again. The Catskills and Berkshires will likely see lower single digits.

Tomorrow, expect a cold, crisp, and quiet day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 20’s for most, with some south of Albany hitting the mid 30’s. Hooray for above freezing temps!

Tomorrow is also the Winter Solstice – with only 9 hours and 2 minutes of daylight, it’s the shortest day of the year!

The good news is that our days will start to get longer and longer starting Sunday. We”ll be back up to 10 hours of daylight by early February. By the second half of March, we’ll have over 12 hours of sun.

Temperatures will finally warm up starting Sunday, with dry weather and highs in the 40’s all the way through Christmas. That’s great for pre-Christmas travel! The bad news is that, with afternoon highs above freezing and only a few inches of snow on the ground now, we don’t expect much snow on the ground for Christmas in Albany. The hills and mountains will likely keep some of their snow pack.

We don’t expect any more winter weather until Thursday, when snow showers are back in the mix.