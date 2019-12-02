12/2/2019: Major snowstorm continues, 2 feet possible for some

If you don’t have to be on the roads this morning, stay home! A foot or more has fallen across much of the region… and more will fall today! The snowfall reports below were current as of 5AM Monday morning:

While crews have been able to keep the highways and main roads passable, it will be difficult to get out of your neighborhood without 4 wheel drive. Driveways may be plowed in as well, so factor in extra time to shovel out!

Across the region, temperatures range from the mid 20’s to the low 30’s. Even though some spots southeast of Albany could make it to the mid 30’s, we’re so cold above ground level that most everything should fall as snow.

Expect light snow through the morning hours, with only about another half inch or so falling per hour.

Things will pick up again this afternoon, and we’ll see on and off heavy snow through the second half of the day.

West of Albany, snow will have ended by late Monday evening. East of town, we could see the flakes flying into early Tuesday morning.

When you add in additional snowfall through Tuesday morning, final snow totals will push 2 feet in many areas. We expect the most snow in an area from the Catskills into Albany and Schenectady Counties. Portions of the northern Berkshires and southern Green Mountains could also approach 2 feet of snow.

Expect cold, but quieter weather for the rest of the week. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Wednesday through Saturday, with highs in the 30’s and lows close to 20.